Feds accuse St. Louis County man of serial killings, shootings from St. Louis to Kansas City

• Sept. 13: Marnay Haynes, 16, was fatally shot in the arm and head at 9:34 p.m. in the 9900 block of Glen Owen Drive in St. Louis County. Haynes was a runaway who had spent time in a group home.

• Sept. 16: A woman identified as “R.H.” was shot in the face at 10:23 p.m. at the rear of 4542 Adelaide Avenue in St. Louis, but made her way to a BP gas station in the 4100 block of West Florissant Avenue. She was conscious and breathing but couldn't tell police what happened and was later admitted to the intensive care unit of a hospital.

• Sept. 16: Pamela Abercrombie, 49, of Spanish Lake, was fatally shot in the head at 11:45 p.m. that same night, about one-half mile away from the shooting of R.H., in the 3800 block of West Florissant Avenue.

• Sept. 19: St. Louis police found Casey Ross, 24, of St. Louis, dead just after noon in a vacant lot in the 1500 block of Mullanphy Street. Ross had been shot in the head and body, likely about 12 hours earlier.

• Sept. 26: Ferguson police found the body of Lester Robinson, 40, at 7:15 a.m. He had been fatally shot in the head and the hand in or near 1710 Barbados Lane.