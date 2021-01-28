 Skip to main content
Feds accuse two of fatal drug-linked shooting in August in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Two men were indicted in federal court in St. Louis on Wednesday and accused of having a role in the fatal Aug. 20 shooting of a man near Forest Park.

Cevone Weeden is facing a fentanyl conspiracy charge and a charge of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime linked to murder. Herschell Perkins only faces the firearm charge.

Joel Phillips, 22, of the 5300 block of Gladstone Place in north St. Louis County, was shot about 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of Hampton Avenue, in the city’s Cheltenham neighborhood and south of Forest Park, police said at the time.

Prosecutors say in court documents that Phillips robbed Weeden of fentanyl two days before the shooting. Perkins and Weeden then lured Phillips to the location where he was shot, a McDonald's parking lot, with the help of an intermediary. Weeden riddled Phillips' car with bullets, hitting him at least 10 times, prosecutors said.

Both men were captured on surveillance cameras and investigators tracked their cellphones. Perkins admitted driving the getaway car, prosecutors said.

Donnell Smith, one of Perkins' lawyers, declined to comment. Weeden's lawyers did not return a call seeking comment.

The ages and hometowns of Weeden and Perkins were not immediately available.

