 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feds add charges against Ferguson school security officer accused of sexually abusing child
0 comments

Feds add charges against Ferguson school security officer accused of sexually abusing child

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

FERGUSON — A Ferguson man has been indicted in federal court on one count of sexual exploitation of a child, prosecutors said Wednesday. 

Mark A. Bennett, 47, of the 500 block of Chartier Drive, was already facing charges of statutory sodomy and statutory rape in St. Louis County Circuit Court after police, acting on a tip, say they found child porn on his computer.

Mark A. Bennett

Mark A. Bennett of Ferguson was charged with four counts of statutory sodomy and one count of statutory rape.

Some of the images showed Bennett having sex with a child who used to live with him.

Federal prosecutors on Wednesday said Bennett had more than 750 videos and images of child pornography, and abused the victim for years.

He was employed as a school security officer by the Ferguson-Florissant School District at the time, they said.

Investigators are asking any other victims to call the St. Louis County Special Investigations Unit at 314-615-8618.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports