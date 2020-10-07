Feds add charges against Ferguson school security officer accused of sexually abusing child

FERGUSON — A Ferguson man has been indicted in federal court on one count of sexual exploitation of a child, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Mark A. Bennett, 47, of the 500 block of Chartier Drive, was already facing charges of statutory sodomy and statutory rape in St. Louis County Circuit Court after police, acting on a tip, say they found child porn on his computer.

Some of the images showed Bennett having sex with a child who used to live with him.

Federal prosecutors on Wednesday said Bennett had more than 750 videos and images of child pornography, and abused the victim for years.

He was employed as a school security officer by the Ferguson-Florissant School District at the time, they said.

Investigators are asking any other victims to call the St. Louis County Special Investigations Unit at 314-615-8618.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.