Feds add charges against man accused of robbing multiple St. Louis QuikTrips

ST. LOUIS — A federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted a man from Bel-Ridge on robbery and gun charges, accusing him of holding up QuikTrip stores multiple times.

Terrence Gleason, 51, was already facing charges in St. Louis County Circuit Court connected to the cigarette robberies.

Prosecutors say between Dec. 5-12, while armed or claiming to be armed, Gleason robbed the QuikTrip at 9099 Natural Bridge Road in Bel-Ridge three separate times, as well as QuikTrips at 5909 Howdershell Road in Hazelwood and 11150 St. Charles Rock Road in St. Ann.

Gleason stole cartons of cigarettes, and later told police he sold them to buy crack cocaine, officials said.

Gleason also told police his nickname is “Greedy,” charges say.

