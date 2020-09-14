Feds add charges against two St. Louis men arrested after triple shooting

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors on Monday added federal charges to two St. Louis men arrested last week after a triple shooting that killed a man.

James Bibby, 23, and Anthony Naylor, 21, were each charged last week in St. Louis Circuit Court with unlawful possession of a firearm. Naylor also faces a resisting arrest charge.

Bibby, of the 1200 block of Goodfellow Boulevard, and Naylor, of the 5800 block of Highland Avenue, were charged by complaint Monday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Charging documents say someone in a black Kia Forte shot three people on Sept. 9 at 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Hodiamont Avenue. Bibby and Naylor were in a black Kia Forte later that day, fleeing from the shooting scene, when they ran a red light and hit a box truck, court documents say.