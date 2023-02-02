ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged in federal court on Wednesday for a deadly July carjacking.

The man, Loyse Dozier, 20, was already facing charges for carjacking another woman whom police say he shot in August. Court records show he also completed probation in August after being charged for burglary, kidnapping, assault and other felonies in 2019.

On July 10, Laruth Jones, 34, was carjacked for her Mercedes before being fatally shot outside Raqqa Food Mart in St. Louis County. The car was later found burned about 6 miles south in the city’s College Hill neighborhood.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Dozier is charged with carjacking resulting in death, brandishing and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, resulting in death, attempted carjacking resulting in serious bodily injury, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm as a previously convicted felon.

Authorities say the month after Jones was killed, Dozier shot another woman multiple times while trying to steal her Kia Optima outside of a city Walgreens on the 1400 block of North Grand Boulevard.

In addition to Dozier’s cellphone being found in the woman’s recovered Kia, police say the shell casings from the shooting at Walgreens matched with shell casings from Jones’ fatal shooting in July.

When arrested, authorities say he was caught with a gun.

St. Louis County police investigated Dozier’s case along with St. Louis metropolitan police and the FBI, which announced a joint task force to investigate carjackings last month.