ST. LOUIS — A group of five teenagers from north St. Louis County spent three months holding people at gunpoint, stealing their cars and joyriding through the region.

They held up a pizza delivery driver and stole his Volvo. They stole a Jeep Grand Cherokee at the South County Mall. In one case, a juvenile shot a man in the back. In all, authorities suspect the group was behind at least 21 carjackings or attempted carjackings.

On Tuesday, one of the teens, Detrich Williams, now 21, sat in court and faced the consequence: 19 years in federal prison.

"This is, unfortunately, a horrible situation," said his attorney, Eric Butts.

Carjackings and car thefts have been troubling neighborhoods and law enforcement agencies across the region for years. In January, a group of three teens were suspected of committing nine carjackings, two ATM robberies and one homicide in the city over a 48-hour period. In another case, a man was convicted in federal court after a crime "rampage" that included three carjackings and a kidnapping.

Investigations from the FBI and local law enforcement agencies have resulted in more than 120 people being indicted for carjackings in the Eastern District of Missouri over the last five years, predominately in St. Louis, FBI officials said. The St. Louis field office has the second-highest number of carjacking investigations behind San Juan, Puerto Rico.

"There aren't necessarily more carjackings in the city of St. Louis compared to other cities nationwide," said Chris Crocker, the assistant special agent in charge of the FBI in St. Louis. "Our office prioritized investigating carjackings because they are a major driver of violent crime locally."

In late 2020, the eyes of federal authorities turned to a group of five teens from Castle Point in north St. Louis County.

People in St. Louis and St. Louis County had been reporting since July that they were being carjacked and often held at gunpoint by a teen toting a pistol equipped with a unique green laser sight. In one case, the teens led police on a chase. In others, they fired their weapons. Many times, they would abandon the cars near their homes in Castle Point.

One day, the group came upon a man only identified in court by his initials, K.G.

K.G. said the teens were speeding down a street in a stolen car that hit his vehicle. He got out to write down the license plate number and saw that one of the boys had a gun. But when K.G. looked in Williams' eyes, he didn't see maliciousness, he said in court on Monday. He saw a kid.

"I wanted to come and look him in the face and, in some way, understand," he said. "Trying to see if he can grasp the seriousness, the impact on the community."

Prosecutors asked the judge to sentence Williams to 21 years in prison for carjacking, discharging a firearm during a carjacking, and other violent crimes, to reflect the "extremely grave" nature of his actions.

Williams, sitting at a table next to his attorney, turned to look at his mother, in the crowd. Tears began to stream down his face.

He buried his head in his yellow jail shirt and sobbed.

"I want to say I'm sorry," he told the court. "I'm sorry for letting my mom down. ... I was young. I didn't know nothing. I wish I could take it all back."

Williams' attorney, Butts, had asked for a lower sentence. He said Williams grew up in poverty. He became addicted to drugs and alcohol. He grew up around violence and crime.

His mother tried her best to raise him better, Butts said, but "there's only so much a mother can do."

"This is just such a tragic case," he said.

But Judge Sarah E. Pitlyk said Williams was the gunman in many of the cases.

His crimes, she said, had a "devastating impact on the community."

She sentenced him to 19 years in prison.