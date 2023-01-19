Feds catch indicted official dropping names of St. Louis County politicians

ST. LOUIS — Former St. Louis County jail official Tony Weaver named two high-profile county officials in recorded conversations about an illegal pandemic-aid kickback scheme, according to a document filed by federal prosecutors Wednesday.

County Executive Sam Page and Weaver’s former boss, ex-Councilwoman Rochelle Walton-Gray, appear in comments compiled by prosecutors to illustrate how Weaver abused his position in county government to push through fraudulent applications for pandemic aid on behalf of a local businessman.

Weaver’s comments add to a battery of evidence and recorded conversations that prosecutors hope will send Weaver to prison for 12 to 18 months. Prosecutors made clear in filings that Page had no knowledge of the schemes.

“If anything comes up, you all need anything from me, you all call me and I work behind the scenes and make it happen, get it done,” Weaver told the businessman on May 6, 2020. “You have to have somebody on the inside, you have to have someone on the outside, and you have the business people. Everybody’s coming together doing their thing. And then when Sam Page’s term is over, we’ll all be millionaires and won’t have to worry about anything at all.”

On June 19, 2020, the businessman asked if Weaver had spoken to Walton-Gray recently.

“I talked to her yesterday, absolutely. We talk every day or every other day,” Weaver says.

“I hope they don’t forget about me when they win (reelection),” the business owner replied.

“When Sam wins again, then we’re really going to start doing some stuff,” Weaver said.

A spokesman for Page did not immediately return a request for comment. Walton-Gray could not immediately be reached for comment.

Weaver was a fixture in St. Louis County politics and government for decades, working as a legislative assistant to Walton-Gray before being hired as a “change management coordinator” at a troubled county jail.

In May 2020, Weaver sought to use his connections at the county to get four $15,000 applications for pandemic business relief loans on behalf of local businessman Mohammed Almuttan, who was facing his own federal charges.

In October, Weaver pleaded guilty to four counts of wire fraud. Federal sentencing guidelines recommend he receive a prison term of eight to 18 months in prison.

Weaver is set to be sentenced Jan. 25.