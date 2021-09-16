Feds charge 2 teens they say robbed Blues prospect on grounds of Gateway Arch

ST. LOUIS — Federal authorities charged two teens on Thursday in connection with the robbery of a St. Louis Blues hockey prospect on the grounds of the Gateway Arch.

Christopher Franklin, 19, and Kaniya Sloan, 18, are accused of aiding and abetting a robbery on federal territorial jurisdiction and accessory after the fact. The teens along with a juvenile were arrested on Wednesday after authorities say they used surveillance footage to help identify Franklin and Sloan.

Officials have not disclosed the name of the hockey prospect who was robbed about 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The player was in town for the team's rookie camp, Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong said in an earlier statement, adding that the man was safe.

A police summary of the robbery said a 20-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were on the Arch grounds just before 7:30 p.m. Monday when a man with a gun ran up and demanded their property, taking their cellphones, keys, wallet and purse. The gunman then ran off.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Kim Bell Kim Bell is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Kim Bell Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today