Feds charge 2 teens they say robbed Blues prospect on grounds of Gateway Arch

ST. LOUIS — Federal authorities charged two teens on Thursday in connection with the robbery of a St. Louis Blues hockey prospect on the grounds of the Gateway Arch.
Christopher Franklin, 19, and Kaniya Sloan, 18, are accused of aiding and abetting a robbery on federal territorial jurisdiction and accessory after the fact. The teens along with a juvenile were arrested on Wednesday after authorities say they used surveillance footage to help identify Franklin and Sloan.
Officials have not disclosed the name of the hockey prospect who was robbed about 7:30 p.m. Monday.
The player was in town for the team's rookie camp, Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong said in an earlier statement, adding that the man was safe.
A police summary of the robbery said a 20-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were on the Arch grounds just before 7:30 p.m. Monday when a man with a gun ran up and demanded their property, taking their cellphones, keys, wallet and purse. The gunman then ran off.