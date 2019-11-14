Subscribe for 99¢

ST. LOUIS — Federal prosecutors on Thursday indicted the aunt of a man who claimed this summer that he shot 7-year-old Xavier Usanga.

Prosecutors have long claimed that Malik Ross' aunt, Shamekia Jackson, helped him steal $50,000 from his employer, Garda World Cash Logistics, by picking up the bag of cash that he dropped out of an armored truck. But she was not named until a superseding indictment added her to Ross' case. She was arrested on that charge Thursday.

Malik Ross

Mugshot of Malik Darion Ross, 27, was charged in federal court for allegedly stealing $50,000 from an armored car company; prosecutors also said he admitted to firing a gunshot that killed 7-year-old Xavier Usanga.

Now both face a new charge of conspiring to steal U.S. currency. Ross pleaded not guilty to a stealing charge in September.

Xavier's shooting is not mentioned in the indictment. In court testimony earlier this year, St. Louis police Detective John Anderson said Ross told investigators that he accidentally shot Xavier after seeing someone else on a porch with a gun and hearing a shot. "It was them or me," he reportedly told police. Anderson said Ross stole the money as part of a plan to get out of town for six months, and said the money drop between Ross and his aunt was caught on video.

Jackson had gone into hiding herself, authorities said after Ross was arrested.

Ross' federal public defender, Bevy Beimdiek, has declined to comment on the case in the past. She could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday.

U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen, in an unrelated news conference earlier in the day, declined to comment when asked about the investigation into Xavier's shooting.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner said in a statement in August that Ross' claim was “not fully supported by the evidence.” The statement said evidence was “insufficient to charge anyone yet,” also citing Missouri law, presumably covering self-defense.

Coverage of children who died in the St. Louis area in 2019

These are the local incidents of homicide or neglect involving children, based on Post-Dispatch reporting. This list doesn't include children killed in car accidents (unless a criminal charge was filed) or incidents not being investigated by homicide detectives.

June 9: Kennedi Powell, 3, shot
Local

June 9: Kennedi Powell, 3, shot

Kennedi Powell and her neighborhood friends had just swarmed her father’s car for a piece of pizza Sunday evening when a white car drove past,…

May 23: Kristina Curry, 16, shot
Local

May 23: Kristina Curry, 16, shot

Kristina Curry, 16, was found dead just before 5 a.m. Thursday on a rear parking lot at Roosevelt High School at 3230 Hartford Street, police said. 

April 30: Kayden Johnson, 2, shot
Local

April 30: Kayden Johnson, 2, shot

Kayden Johnson, 2, and his mother Trina’ty Riley, 18, were found dead with gunshot wounds shortly before midnight in their home in the 5900 bl…

Get high-interest news alerts delivered promptly to your inbox.