Feds charge former principal, friend in 2016 murder of St. Louis teacher

ST. LOUIS — A federal grand jury has indicted a former St. Louis middle school principal and his friend on murder-for-hire charges for the shooting death of a teacher and her unborn child in 2016. prosecutors said Thursday.

Cornelius M. Green, the principal, and Phillip J. Cutler are already facing charges in the death of Joceyln Peters in state court.

Prosecutors in St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner's office said in 2017 that they were seeking the death penalty against both men if convicted.

The indictment, handed down Wednesday, said Green, who was married, was involved in multiple romantic relationships when Peters became pregnant with his child in 2015. Green hatched a plan to kill Peters, and offered stolen cash to his longtime friend Cuter, it says.

Each man is facing a charge of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and murder-for-hire.

No lawyer is listed for them in federal court and the public defender's office, which is representing them in state court, did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

On March 7, 2016, Green sent a United Parcel Service package to Cutler in Oklahoma containing $2,500, some of which he'd stolen from his school, the indictment says. Cutler came to St. Louis on March 21, 2016 and drove Green to the train station for a trip to Chicago to "to establish an alibi," the indictment says.

On March 24, Cutler used Green's car to drive to Peters’ apartment in the 4200 block of West Pine Boulevard in the Central West End and Green's keys to get in, the indictment says. Cutler shot Peters in the head with a .380 caliber firearm while she was in bed, using a potato as a silencer, the indictment says.

Peters, 30, was a third-grade teacher at Mann Elementary School and seven months pregnant when she died.

Green, of the 200 block of North 17th Street, was principal at Carr Lane Visual and Performing Arts Middle School. Cutler is from Muskogee, Okla.

Federal prosecutors said the case was being handled in cooperation with Gardner's office.

Gardner had unsuccessfully sought special prosecutors in the case against Cutler and Green, citing a backlog of cases due to the pandemic. Both men have pleaded not guilty to the state charges: one count of burglary and two counts of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

No date has been set yet for their appearance in federal court.

