Feds charge man who they say shot at, and was shot by, St. Louis police

ST. LOUIS — A man who both shot at and was shot by police last month has been indicted on a federal charge, the U.S. Attorney's office said Thursday.

Marc Harold Taylor, 28, of the 4700 block of Kossuth Avenue, was indicted on two counts of knowingly possessing destructive devices and one count of possession of a machine gun. Prosecutors say Taylor fired at police on Sept. 10 with a fully automatic weapon, which under federal law is defined as a machine gun, and had a homemade black powder cannon in his home.

Taylor already faces charges in St. Louis Circuit Court of two counts of first-degree assault to a special victim. Police say they were responding to a call for shots fired near Marcus and Farlin avenues when they spotted Taylor with a gun. He fired at them when they told him to drop the weapon, and was then shot in the torso, police have said.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but was later released.

