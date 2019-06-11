ST. LOUIS — A drug investigation that seized over 50 pounds of cocaine, 25 pounds of heroin and fentanyl and more than $2 million in drug proceeds has resulted in the indictment of 15 people who were smuggling drugs to St. Louis, the U.S. Attorney's office said.
Since at least the beginning of 2018, the drug ring has been bringing cocaine, heroin and fentanyl from Houston and Fort Lauderdale, prosecutors said. The drugs — pounds at a time — were hidden in tractor trailers or specially-designed secret compartments in other vehicles, they said.
The illicit cargo was unloaded at a home in Spanish Lake and then distributed throughout the area, prosecutors said.
Bill Callahan, head of the St. Louis office of the Drug Enforcement Administration, said the ring "preyed upon our neighbors who suffer from the disease of addiction."
Prosecutors said St. Louis residents Grant A. Berry, 41; Antonio T. Boyd, 52; David M. Foston, 47; Guy R. Goolsby, 39; Chivas Holmes, 42; and Shannon L. Holmes, 52, were charged.
Otis B. Dodd, 67; Kennerson L. Gooden, 50; and Jonathan W. Jefferson, 57, all of Houston, were also indicted. Four Fort Lauderdale residents were also charged: Jorge A. Lopez-Duran, 41; Carlos Macias, 40; Lina Katiuzca Macias, 43; and David M. Martinez, 47. One Atlanta resident, Harold Arceneaux, 43, and one San Antonio resident, David Lee Trevino, 46, were the final defendants charged in the case.
Mugshots of the other defendants were not available.