Feds charge St. Louis County man in Molotov attack in St. Charles
Rashaad Cotton

Rashaad Cotton, 23, was charged with arson and assault after allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails at Sauce on the Side, St. Charles police said. Cotton was recently fired from the calzone restaurant and "was angry over his termination," police said.

ST. CHARLES — A St. Louis County man was indicted Wednesday on federal charges for a Molotov cocktail attack on a St. Charles restaurant in April, prosecutors said.

Rashaad Cotton, 23, is facing charges of arson and possession of a destructive device.

The indictment accuses Cotton of trying to damage or destroy a building in the 1400 block of Beale Street in St. Charles on April 30 using a Molotov cocktail.

No lawyer is listed for Cotton in federal court documents. He has pleaded not guilty to arson, assault, armed criminal action and other charges in St. Charles County Circuit Court.

Police at the time of Cotton's arrest said his target was Sauce on the Side, a calzone restaurant, and that a 29-year-old woman seated on the restaurant patio suffered a minor burn to her thigh. Cotton was angry after he was fired from the restaurant, authorities said.

