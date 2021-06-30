Feds charge St. Louis jail employee, Northwoods police officer with civil rights violation

ST. LOUIS — An employee of St. Louis' City Justice Center and a police officer in Northwoods were indicted separately by a federal grand jury Wednesday and accused of assault.

One indictment says Edward Barber, a civilian prisoner processer at the downtown jail, assaulted an inmate identified only as "M.L.J." on July 11, 2019. The inmate "was detained and did not pose a threat to anyone," the indictment says.

Barber is facing a charge of deprivation of rights under color of law, a civil rights charge. A city spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment.

The second indictment says that on April 15, Michael L. Bennett, a Northwoods police officer, used unreasonable force and struck someone identified only as "S.T." with his fists "while S.T. did not pose a threat to anyone." S.T. was injured, the indictment says. he also now faces the civil rights charge.

Northwoods police officials could not be reached Wednesday evening for comment.

There are no other details in the indictment, and federal prosecutors couldn't be immediately reached for comment.

