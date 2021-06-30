 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feds charge St. Louis jail employee, Northwoods police officer with civil rights violation
0 comments

Feds charge St. Louis jail employee, Northwoods police officer with civil rights violation

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — An employee of St. Louis' City Justice Center and a police officer in Northwoods were indicted separately by a federal grand jury Wednesday and accused of assault.

One indictment says Edward Barber, a civilian prisoner processer at the downtown jail, assaulted an inmate identified only as "M.L.J." on July 11, 2019. The inmate "was detained and did not pose a threat to anyone," the indictment says.

Barber is facing a charge of deprivation of rights under color of law, a civil rights charge. A city spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment.

The second indictment says that on April 15, Michael L. Bennett, a Northwoods police officer, used unreasonable force and struck someone identified only as "S.T." with his fists "while S.T. did not pose a threat to anyone." S.T. was injured, the indictment says. he also now faces the civil rights charge.

Northwoods police officials could not be reached Wednesday evening for comment.  

There are no other details in the indictment, and federal prosecutors couldn't be immediately reached for comment.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: International mud day gets a little messy

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports