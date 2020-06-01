Feds charge St. Louis man over advice to protesters on making napalm

ST. LOUIS — Federal prosecutors have charged a St. Louis man with a felony after they say he provided advice to protesters on how to make napalm.

Marcus Marlvin Hunt was charged in U.S. District Court in St. Louis by complaint Sunday with distribution of information relating to explosives, destructive devices and weapons of mass destruction. A second man was charged with rioting but additional information was not immediately available Monday.

The charging documents say the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force has been looking for "evidence of imminent acts of violence" in social media posts about protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Hunt, the charges say, posted Thursday on Facebook about Floyd's death and advised anyone going to protests to bring milk and goggles to counteract pepper spray. He then gave a recipe for napalm, a flammable sticky substance. "Setting the enemy on fire is an old military tradition," he wrote the next day, the complaint says.

He was arrested Saturday at a St. Louis hotel and admitted posting the information on Facebook, according to charging documents.

No lawyer is yet listed for Hunt and no court date has been set, online court records show. Charging documents say he is originally from Georgia. His Facebook profile lists him as founder of an arts organization and an employee of an AmeriCorps anti-poverty program.

