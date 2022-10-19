Feds charge St. Louis man with carjacking in connection with fatal shooting

ST. LOUIS – Federal prosecutors have charged a St. Louis man with carjacking in connection with a shooting death this month.

Laveal D. Jones II, 24, had a court appearance Tuesday on the federal carjacking charge, which was filed Friday.

Authorities say the case is connected to the death of 27-year-old Darrell Carter Jones Jr.

The victim's nude body was found in the 3000 block of Walton Place in St. Louis about 5:45 a.m. Oct. 1. He was lying dead in the street, and had been shot in the face, police said. Darrell Carter Jones lived in the 4800 block of Sacramento Avenue.

Federal authorities said Laveal Jones was with the victim at a Sauget nightclub earlier that morning. They drove to St. Louis, dropped someone off, then the vehicle paused in the 3000 block of Walton Place at 4:24 a.m., authorities allege.

Two gunshots were heard, and a surveillance camera then shows a body on the street. Additional video surveillance shows the victim's 2015 Kia K900 being driven to East St. Louis, where it was torched.

Authorities haven't provided a motive for the shooting or said if the Jones men are related. St. Louis police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell said Wednesday that no one has been charged with murder in the case.

Online court records show that Laveal David Jones, of the 4000 block of Dryden Avenue in St. Louis, is on parole in a 2016 robbery case from University City. He pleaded guilty in St. Louis County in 2019 and was sentenced to 10 years.