Feds claim Arnold woman failed to pay $1.19 million in taxes

ST. LOUIS — A woman from Arnold failed to pay $1.19 million in taxes on behalf of employees, the U.S. Attorney's office said in a civil complaint filed Monday.
The filing in U.S. District Court in St. Louis says that Deanna D. Piskulic ran a now-defunct business known as Elder Helpers Inc. From September 2007 to March 2009, Piskulic willfully failed to pay the income and Federal Insurance Contributions Act taxes for her employees, the complaint says.
Piskulic could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday.
Robert Patrick
Robert Patrick is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
