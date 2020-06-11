Feds drop charge against St. Louis man accused of posting napalm recipe

ST. LOUIS — Federal prosecutors on Thursday said they were dropping a felony case against a homeless St. Louis man accused of posting the recipe for napalm on Facebook.
Prosecutors in a court filing said that Marcus Marlton Hunt, 29, would instead enter a pre-trial diversion program. Those programs often involve a period of court supervision in exchange for the dropping of charges. Hunt will also avoid a criminal conviction on his record.
Hunt's lawyers launched a challenge to the case last week, saying any information Hunt provided was widely available online and there was no evidence that Hunt intended to use the information for violent purposes.
Hunt was charged by complaint with distribution of information relating to explosives, destructive devices and weapons of mass destruction.
Hunt, who was known as the “mayor” of a St. Louis homeless encampment cleared by city officials last month over coronavirus concerns, was later relocated to the Red Roof Inn where he was arrested on the federal charge. He has untreated bipolar disorder with mania, a lawyer has said. He has been working odd jobs and as a volunteer and is engaged, his lawyers said in a court filing.
Hunt is one of three people who were facing federal charges relating to recent protests in the St. Louis region.
