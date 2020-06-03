Feds follow Facebook trail to make arrest in St. Louis pawn shop gun theft

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County man discussed plans to steal guns from local pawn shops on Facebook, then posted pictures of the guns he'd stolen, according to charging documents filed Tuesday in federal court.

Devante Coffie, 19, of Valley Park, was charged by complaint in U.S. District Court in St. Louis with a felony charge of theft of firearms. Officials and charging documents say that 32 handguns and two rifles were stolen at around 1 a.m. Sunday from Southside Pawn and Jewelry, at 8101 Gravois Road in Affton.

In charging documents, Eric Shelvy, a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said two people armed with pistols entered the store by climbing on the roof of a minivan and entering through a second-floor window. At least one person apparently was injured by broken glass and bled on the window and in the store, according to the documents.

Once inside the store, the men fired into glass display cases to access the guns that were inside, Shelvy wrote.

After the theft, Shelvy and St. Louis County police searched social media posts and discovered two people who began a Facebook discussion on Saturday morning about stealing from local gun stores. On Saturday night, Coffie posted that he had five people willing to participate, Shelvy wrote.