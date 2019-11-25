LADUE — A college student from Ladue has been arrested on a federal charge claiming he sent boxes of rocks to people who were expecting sneakers as part of an Instagram-based trading operation.
Aaron Umen, 19, pleaded not guilty Friday in U.S. District Court to a fraud charge. He was indicted Oct. 3 and arrested 21 days later.
Umen's indictment says he and another man conspired to bilk others out of clothing and footwear by advertising on their Instagram account @sneaksofusa. The indictment says the pair offered to trade clothing or shoes with others, then gave their victims the address of a vacant house to "avoid detection." When the victims were sending sneakers or other items, Umen and his co-defendant were mailing boxes containing rocks, the indictment says.
The indictment names only one victim: someone from Wisconsin who shipped a pair of Nike Air "Prestos" sneakers on July 24.
On their Instagram account, however, there are multiple complaints about being scammed.
Umen has turned in his passport and been released on bond. His lawyer on Friday asked a judge to give him back that passport so he could go on a family trip to Costa Rica next month.