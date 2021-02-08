Feds: Lake Saint Louis man at Capitol riot at 'front line' of breached police barricades

A Lake Saint Louis man arrested last week and charged in connection to the U.S. Capitol riot posted videos from the scene on Facebook and said he was on the "front line," according to recently unsealed charging documents.
Paul Scott Westover, 52, was charged last month with a felony count of impeding law enforcement officers and three misdemeanors: entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct that impedes government business and disruptive conduct in the Capitol building.
A tipster told the FBI that Westover was livestreaming from the Jan. 6 riot, both before and as supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol. Those videos were later deleted, the charges say.
The FBI subsequently obtained the videos from Facebook, including one that appears to show a crowd attempting to breach a police barricade on the steps of the Capitol. Someone that appeared to be Westover was just a few feet away from the barricade and says, “We are on the front line,” the charging documents say. About 15 seconds later, the crowd breaches the barricades and goes up the Capitol steps.
Multiple friends and acquaintances of Westover, including those who saw pictures and videos of him in a St. Louis Blues hat on a KMOV news broadcast and on social media, contacted the FBI to identify him, the charging documents say.
Westover traveled to Washington with his friend, William D. Merry, 62, of St. Louis County, and Merry's niece, Emily E. Hernandez, 21, of Franklin County. Both are facing various misdemeanor charges.
Hernandez appeared in pictures and videos clutching a broken piece of the nameplate from outside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office and Merry is also accused of having a piece of the nameplate.
Mathew Wade Capsel attacked Guard members during the riot at the Capitol earlier this month, charging documents say.