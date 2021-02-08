Feds: Lake Saint Louis man at Capitol riot at 'front line' of breached police barricades

A Lake Saint Louis man arrested last week and charged in connection to the U.S. Capitol riot posted videos from the scene on Facebook and said he was on the "front line," according to recently unsealed charging documents.

Paul Scott Westover, 52, was charged last month with a felony count of impeding law enforcement officers and three misdemeanors: entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct that impedes government business and disruptive conduct in the Capitol building.

A tipster told the FBI that Westover was livestreaming from the Jan. 6 riot, both before and as supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol. Those videos were later deleted, the charges say.

The FBI subsequently obtained the videos from Facebook, including one that appears to show a crowd attempting to breach a police barricade on the steps of the Capitol. Someone that appeared to be Westover was just a few feet away from the barricade and says, “We are on the front line,” the charging documents say. About 15 seconds later, the crowd breaches the barricades and goes up the Capitol steps.