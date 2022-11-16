Feds launch investigation into Missouri’s treatment of mental health disabilities

ST. LOUIS — The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday announced an investigation into Missouri’s use of skilled nursing facilities to house people with mental illnesses.

The department will investigate possible violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act to determine if the state “unnecessarily institutionalizes adults with serious mental illness” by placing them in nursing homes, according to the announcement.

The department will also review the state’s use of guardianship, when courts appoint someone to be a legal guardian for someone, often giving them the power to make decisions about where the person lives.

The investigation will include reviews of alternatives for treatment, including supported housing and crisis response services.

“People with disabilities have too often been unlawfully isolated in institutions and stripped of their autonomy,” DOJ Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said in the department’s written announcement Wednesday.

The review is part of the federal government’s increased enforcement efforts over the last decade to uphold the 1999 Supreme Court decision in Olmstead v. L.C, which found that the Americans with Disabilities Act requires states to house people with disabilities in the most integrated setting possible, eliminating unnecessary segregation.