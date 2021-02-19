Feds not seeking death penalty for 3rd defendant in murder linked to Sweetie Pie’s family

ST. LOUIS — Federal prosecutors on Friday announced they won't seek the death penalty against a third person accused of conspiring to kill Andre Montgomery Jr., the grandson of the owner of Sweetie Pie’s restaurants.
Friday's court filing, regarding Travell Anthony Hill, is the result of a mandatory review process triggered when certain federal charges are filed. The process was delayed because Hill was charged later than other defendants, including Montgomery's uncle, James Timothy “Tim” Norman, and Terica Taneisha Ellis. All three have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire.
Investigators and prosecutors say Norman had Montgomery killed as part of a plot to collect $450,000 of life insurance. Ellis lured Montgomery to the place where he was shot in St. Louis in 2016, then told Hill and Norman where he could be found, they say.
All have pleaded not guilty to the charges.
In a court hearing this week, Norman lawyer Joseph Hogan said there were other victims at the shooting scene and at least four guns other than the murder weapon were recovered.
Both Montgomery and Norman appeared on the “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” reality television show that ran for five seasons on OWN.