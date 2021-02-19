Feds not seeking death penalty for 3rd defendant in murder linked to Sweetie Pie’s family

ST. LOUIS — Federal prosecutors on Friday announced they won't seek the death penalty against a third person accused of conspiring to kill Andre Montgomery Jr., the grandson of the owner of Sweetie Pie’s restaurants.

Friday's court filing, regarding Travell Anthony Hill, is the result of a mandatory review process triggered when certain federal charges are filed. The process was delayed because Hill was charged later than other defendants, including Montgomery's uncle, James Timothy “Tim” Norman, and Terica Taneisha Ellis. All three have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire.