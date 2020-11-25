Feds not seeking death penalty in murder-for-hire case linked to Sweetie Pie’s family

ST. LOUIS — Federal prosecutors on Wednesday said they won't seek the death penalty against two people accused of a conspiracy that led to the fatal shooting of Andre Montgomery Jr., the grandson of the owner of Sweetie Pie’s restaurants.

In a filing in U.S. District Court in St. Louis, prosecutors said they will not seek the penalty against Montgomery's uncle, James Timothy “Tim” Norman, or his co-defendant, Terica Taneisha Ellis.

The death penalty review process is triggered automatically when a federal criminal charge is punishable by death. The review does not reflect prosecutors' desire to impose it. That review process is still pending against another man, Travell Anthony Hill, who was charged by complaint Nov. 3 with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire.