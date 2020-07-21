Feds oppose early release from prison for Stenger crony John Rallo

ST. LOUIS — Federal prosecutors are opposing businessman John G. Rallo’s request for early release from prison, saying he’d failed to provide any “extraordinary and compelling reasons.”

Earlier this month, Rallo, 55, cited his thyroid cancer and the coronavirus pandemic in a request for early release.

In a court filing Tuesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Hal Goldsmith said the cancer can be successfully treated in prison. Goldsmith also said the Bureau of Prison was making efforts to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

Rallo would be an “economic danger” to a community more susceptible to fraud due to the pandemic if released, Goldsmith continued, adding that some courts have found that defendants are unlikely to follow the orders of health authorities if released. A release would also “not adequately promote respect for the law and provide just punishment” for Rallo’s serious crimes, Goldsmith wrote in the filing.