Feds oppose early release from prison for Stenger crony John Rallo
Feds oppose early release from prison for Stenger crony John Rallo

ST. LOUIS — Federal prosecutors are opposing businessman John G. Rallo’s request for early release from prison, saying he’d failed to provide any “extraordinary and compelling reasons.” 

Earlier this month, Rallo, 55, cited his thyroid cancer and the coronavirus pandemic in a request for early release.

In a court filing Tuesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Hal Goldsmith said the cancer can be successfully treated in prison. Goldsmith also said the Bureau of Prison was making efforts to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

Rallo would be an “economic danger” to a community more susceptible to fraud due to the pandemic if released, Goldsmith continued, adding that some courts have found that defendants are unlikely to follow the orders of health authorities if released. A release would also “not adequately promote respect for the law and provide just punishment” for Rallo’s serious crimes, Goldsmith wrote in the filing. 

Rallo is in solitary confinement in federal prison in Marion, Illinois after another inmate in the same cell block tested positive for COVID-19. He has served less than a month out of his 17-month sentence on three felony honest services fraud charges.

Rallo donated tens of thousands of dollars to disgraced former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger in exchange for county business. Stenger, a Democrat, is serving a four-year prison term, and two other county officials also pleaded guilty in the case.

A series of other defendants have won their freedom during the coronavirus pandemic.

St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger's fall: Some background reading

Here's a collection of Post-Dispatch stories looking at some of the controversies surrounding former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger.





