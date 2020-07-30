Feds say man, newly released from prison, tried to buy 40 pounds of meth

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis area man tried to buy 40 pounds of methamphetamine from an undercover federal agent days after his release from federal prison, prosecutors said Thursday.

Richard L. Treis, 46, was charged by complaint in U.S. District Court in St. Louis with possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Charging documents say Treis called the undercover Department of Homeland Security agent on July 15, two days after he was released from prison. Treis was trying to buy 40 pounds of meth for $120,000, the charges said. The pair met on July 29 at a gas station in Pacific, and Treis was arrested after showing the agent a black bag with a large amount of cash inside and receiving 7.1 kilos of meth, the charges say. Another man who was with Tries has not been charged.

Treis was sentenced to 63 months in prison for a 2005 meth case and 100 months in prison for a 2012 meth conspiracy case, charging documents say.