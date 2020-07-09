Feds say St. Louis man admitted leading major drug ring

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man pleaded guilty Thursday to a drug conspiracy charge and admitted running a major drug ring that brought fentanyl, cocaine and heroin to the region, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Guy R. Goolsby, 44, now faces 10 years to life in prison after admitting that he and others used couriers and vehicles with secret compartments to ship drugs from Mexico to a home in Spanish Lake via Texas and Florida, prosecutors said. Goolsby admitted as part of his plea to conspiring to distribute over five kilograms of cocaine, over one kilogram of heroin, and over 400 grams of fentanyl from March 11, 2018, to March 12, 2019, they said.

Drug Enforcement Administration agents and police in May 2018 seized $1.3 million in drug proceeds that were being moved to Texas, prosecutors said. In October 2018, investigators grabbed a down payment from Goolsby and others that was partial payment for 25 kilos of cocaine, prosecutors said.

Goolsby and 14 others were indicted in May 2019. He's scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 14.

“Poly-drug organizations like this one, who deal in the triple threat of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl, are particularly dangerous to the safety of our communities,” said William J. Callahan, head of the DEA's St. Louis office, in a statement announcing the guilty plea. “It’s particularly satisfying when DEA dismantles a trafficking organization with tentacles across the nation and dealing in large quantities of illegal drugs."

