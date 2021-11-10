Feds seek 10-year sentence for former St. Louis cop on civil rights charge

ST. LOUIS — Federal prosecutors are seeking a 10-year prison term for a former St. Louis police officer accused of a role in the beating of an undercover colleague during anti-police violence protests in 2017.

In a sentencing memo filed Tuesday, prosecutors called Dustin Boone's actions and words, "damning," saying Boone held down Detective Luther Hall as another officer beat Hall and bragged about other acts of violence he committed while in uniform.

Boone's lawyer Justin Kuehn declined to comment Wednesday, saying Boone's sentencing memo would be filed next week and would "speak for itself."

Hall was working undercover on the night of Sept. 17, 2017, documenting activities by protesters and rioters. Boone and the officers with him mistook Hall for a protester, but prosecutors have said Hall was doing nothing wrong and officers had no probable cause to detain or arrest him.

In their memo, prosecutors say the recommended sentencing guidelines call for the 10-year sentence, and Boone will likely ask for less.