Feds seek $3 million from barge owner over Mississippi River lock accident

EAST ST. LOUIS — The federal government on Monday sued a barge company over damage to the Melvin Price Locks and Dam near Alton in 2018.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in East St. Louis against the Ingram Barge Co., says that the motor vessel R. Clayton McWhorter and a string of barges were heading south on the Mississippi River on July 17, 2018, when they struck a wall at the auxiliary lock chamber after the pushboat pilot was "unable to control the vessel and its tow."

The suit says six barges separated and struck one of the lock's gates, damaging it.

The captain and crew were negligent by failing to keep a safe distance from the lock, operating the vessel without a properly trained crew and failing to take evasive maneuvers to avoid the crash.

The lawsuit asks for repayment of the $3 million repair costs for the lock. An Ingram representative couldn't be immediately reached for comment Monday.

