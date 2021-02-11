Feds seize $1.2M worth of Viagra along with 'miracle honey' bound for Florissant

FLORISSANT — Federal agents recently seized a large shipment bound for Florissant that contained more than $1.2 million worth of Viagra pills and also dozens of boxes of "miracle honey," which authorities said was honey laced with the active ingredient in Viagra.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement Thursday that the shipment from Istanbul, Turkey, was confiscated Feb. 4 in Cincinnati. The shipment was being sent to a person in Florissant but the CBP didn't give any further details on the recipient.

Agents seized about 17,400 Viagra pills in addition to 43 boxes containing the honey. The honey included the drug Sildenafil, which is a treatment for erectile dysfunction and also for high blood pressure.

The boxes were marked as being "herbal pasta" from Istanbul, according to Steve Bansbach, a CBP spokesman.

The case is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. A spokesperson for that agency was not immediately available for comment Thursday.

Federal authorities last year confiscated a large illegal shipment of vape pens that also was destined for Florissant.