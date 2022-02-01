Feds seize 2,350 erectile dysfunction pills in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Customs officers seized 2,350 pills containing erectile dysfunction drugs that were falsely labeled as health supplements and headed for homes in the St. Louis area, officials said Tuesday.

Three shipments of the pills, containing the active ingredients in the brand-name drugs Viagra and Cialis and worth $55,000 if legally sold, were seized in St. Louis on Saturday and Sunday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.

They came from Singapore and were heading for homes in Pacific, Wentzville and Arnold, officials said.

Officials warned that few online pharmacies are in compliance with U.S. pharmacy laws and standards, making purchase and use of the drugs risky.

