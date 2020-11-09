Feds seize 7,800 vape pens sent from Hong Kong to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Federal officials have seized 7,800 vape pens shipped from Hong Kong and destined for a home in Florissant.

Customs officials intercepted the package Oct. 9 at an express consignment operations hub in St. Louis, Steve Bansbach, a spokesman for U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Chicago, said Monday.

Bansbach said the Puff Bar vape pens, a kind of electronic cigarette, had a market value of $156,000. They contained nicotine, propylene glycol and vegetable glycerine.

The package was mislabeled as an air humidifier, which Bansbach said is a common practice of smugglers. After the package was intercepted, it was sent to the federal Food and Drug Administration and ultimately seized last Thursday once federal officials determined the shipment was misbranded consumer goods and violated laws that regulate imported tobacco products, Bansbach said.

He said the case is now being investigated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. No one from that agency was available for comment Monday and Bansbach had no details on the Florissant resident who was to receive the shipment.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.