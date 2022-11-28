Feds seize hundreds of counterfeit NFL Super Bowl rings in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Federal authorities earlier this month seized a shipment of hundreds of counterfeit Super Bowl rings that were on their way from China to Jerseyville.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the 422 rings bore an image of the Lombardi Trophy, awarded each year to the NFL champion, and were seized because they violated the league's trademark.

The rings did not depict a specific team logo or other engravements beyond the NFL trophy, CBP spokesman Steve Bansbach told the Post-Dispatch. Authorities suspect they were on their way to a seller who would customize the rings and sell them as authentic, limited-edition NFL Super Bowl memorabilia.

"Counterfeit jewelry continues to flood the e-commerce market, and these rings were focused on a select group of sports collectors and their fans,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, director of CBP field operations in Chicago.

If the rings were genuine, CBP estimated they would be worth $300,000, or $700 apiece, based on the manufacturer’s suggested retail price.

CBP said jewelry was the third-most-popular counterfeited item last year, as the department seized about 375,000 items worth more than $550 million.