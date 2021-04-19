Feds seize Hazelwood-bound supplements laced with Viagra

ST. LOUIS — Federal officers earlier this month seized more than 1,000 packets of honey laced with the active ingredient in Viagra, officials announce Monday.

Officers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection confiscated the packets, labeled "miracle honey," on April 8. They were headed to a person in Hazelwood and were in a shipment from Turkey labeled "food supplement sample."

The packets contained an amount of Sildenafil, a treatment for erectile dysfunction and also for high blood pressure, worth about $5,600, officials say.

The confiscation marks the second time in recent months that a disguised Viagra supplement headed to the St. Louis area has been intercepted. In February, officials said they seized about $1.2 million of illegal Viagra pills bound for Florissant.

Police did not say if anyone was arrested in either case.

Pills illegally imported and not regulated through federal standards can contain dangerous ingredients, authorities say.

