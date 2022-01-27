Feds settle investigation into fraud on Illinois road and bridge projects

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — The U.S. attorney's office on Thursday announced that two construction companies and their presidents would pay $440,000 to resolve an investigation into fraud involving a program intended to help businesses owned by women or members of racial or ethnic minority groups.

Federal officials claimed United Ironworkers and its president, Kim Rasnick, conspired with D&K Welding Services and its president, Dorrie Wise-Harris, to misrepresent the ownership of D&K so that it would qualify as a "Disadvantaged Business Enterprise."

Both companies worked on highway and bridge projects in Illinois and other states in the Midwest.

“The DBE program is designed to provide business opportunities to minority and women owned businesses. Funds designated for that purpose should not be misallocated to businesses masquerading as legitimate DBEs,” said U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft in a statement announcing the settlement.

Karl and Diana Jefferson, who also own a steel construction firm in southern Illinois, sued under the False Claims Act, which permits private parties to sue on behalf of the government. They will receive $79,200 as part of the settlement. The Jeffersons' suit was still sealed from public view Thursday afternoon.

