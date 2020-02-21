Feds target 8 cities, including St. Louis, as meth trafficking hubs

Authorities have seen a dramatic spike in the amount of methamphetamine smuggled across the U.S.-Mexico border in recent months.

From October through the end of January, authorities seized about 50,000 pounds (22,680 kilograms) of methamphetamine at U.S.-Mexico border crossings. That’s more than was seized for the entire 2017 fiscal year. December was an especially busy month for methamphetamine trafficking, with more than 16,000 pounds (7,257 kilograms) of the drug seized at border crossings, which is nearly as much as was confiscated in all of 2014.

Dhillon and other law enforcement officers spoke at a news conference with piles of methamphetamine from two recent seizures in the Atlanta area laid out in front of them.

Firefighters responding to an apartment fire in Cobb County found a meth lab. Inside, authorities found boxes of candles that contained methamphetamine and could be cooked down and processed into crystal meth, said DEA Special Agent in Charge Robert Murphy, who runs the agency's Atlanta field office. The candles had stickers indicating they'd been inspected by authorities at the border, but the drugs went undetected, he said.