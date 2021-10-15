Feds targeting drug ring raid St. Louis County neighborhood

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — More than a dozen raids Thursday on homes and businesses in the Castle Point area of St. Louis County and elsewhere were related to a nearly yearlong investigation of a violent drug gang there, federal prosecutors said Friday.

Three alleged members of the ring were indicted Wednesday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis: Christile Cartier Hughes-Dillon, 23, Tajuan Wilson, 43, and Larenzo Smith, 22. All face a charge of conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute drugs. Hughes-Dillon also faces a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. All pleaded not guilty Friday.

Their lawyers either could not be reached for comment or declined comment Friday.

In court Friday and in filings seeking to keep all three in jail until trial, Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoff Ogden said an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives into fentanyl and crack cocaine dealing and gun violence in the Castle Point area began in November and grew to include wiretaps, GPS tracking devices, hidden cameras and drug buys using confidential sources.

The "Hughes drug trafficking organization" includes Hughes-Dillon and relatives, prosecutors say, with Wilson as the primary supplier of drugs.