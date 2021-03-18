Feds used St. Louis-area man's social media posts to place him at U.S. Capitol riot

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis-area man's social media posts helped federal officers discover his role in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots, according to charging documents unsealed Thursday.

Nicholas Burton Reimler, 28, posted on Snapchat and Facebook while he and others breached the Capitol building, according to court documents. Rioters stormed the building in support of an unfounded theory that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election.

Reimler was also recorded on surveillance video inside the Capitol. Photos showed him among a crowd that forced entry into the Capitol, including by breaking windows and assaulting law enforcement, according to court documents.

Friends alerted authorities to Reimler's social media posts, authorities say.

Reimler is charged with misdemeanor violent entry or disorderly conduct and entry into a restricted building or grounds.

Court records show Reimler is from Jefferson County, though he lived in University City at least until recently.