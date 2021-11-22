Feds want decade in prison for former St. Ann officer

ST. LOUIS — Federal prosecutors on Monday will ask for a 10-year prison sentence for a former St. Ann police officer convicted of kicking a man after a police chase in 2019.
Prosecutors say Ellis C. Brown III deserves the sentence for "repeatedly kicking a defenseless man’s head and torso into the pavement — breaking his ribs and fracturing his facial bones."
The victim, Steven Kolb, had surrendered and voluntarily spread himself out on the pavement, prosecutors said in a sentencing memo, and another officer was already pinning him to the ground. Brown didn't stop kicking until other officers stopped him, they said, leaving Kolb "in a pool of his own blood."
Brown was convicted in June by a jury in U.S. District Court in St. Louis of a felony civil rights charge — deprivation of rights under color of law.
Witnesses at the trial identified Brown as the officer who could be seen in an ATM surveillance video on April 9, 2019 repeatedly kicking Kolb.
Kolb was taken by helicopter to the hospital.
Kolb had led St. Ann police on a 25-minute chase through north St. Louis County and north St. Louis that ended in a crash. He tried to run away before lying prone on his stomach in a bank parking lot with his hands out, trial witnesses said.
U.S. Attorney Sirena Wissler told jurors in her closing argument that Brown was seeking "retribution."
The chase started when a St. Ann officer tried to stop Kolb, who was in a Hyundai sedan with no registration sticker on its license plate. Police also suspected the car of visiting a nearby drug house.
Kolb fled because he mistakenly thought he had an arrest warrant.
Other officers, including Brown, joined the pursuit.
Kolb crashed near the U.S. Bank at 3515 North Kingshighway.
Brown's lawyer, James Towey, said Brown could have thought Kolb had a weapon and made a split-second decision.
Prosecutors called "implausible" Brown's claim that he somehow identified Kolb and speculated that he was armed.
Prosecutors in their memo also cited Brown's checkered past. He joined St. Ann after leaving St. Louis police, where he was accused of leaving the scene of an accident without helping. Brown and his partner were following the vehicle, but lied about it, prosecutors said. The woman in the September 2016 crash was not seriously injured.
Not mentioned in the memo was the fatal police shooting of 25-year-old Kajieme Powell in 2014. Brown and his partner were not charged. Prosecutors said they could have been in fear for their life, as Powell had a knife.
Brown has also been accused of using nearly identical language on at least 19 search warrant applications, triggering the dismissal of multiple criminal cases.