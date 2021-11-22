Feds want decade in prison for former St. Ann officer

U.S. Attorney Sirena Wissler told jurors in her closing argument that Brown was seeking "retribution."

The chase started when a St. Ann officer tried to stop Kolb, who was in a Hyundai sedan with no registration sticker on its license plate. Police also suspected the car of visiting a nearby drug house.

Kolb fled because he mistakenly thought he had an arrest warrant.

Other officers, including Brown, joined the pursuit.

Kolb crashed near the U.S. Bank at 3515 North Kingshighway.

Brown's lawyer, James Towey, said Brown could have thought Kolb had a weapon and made a split-second decision.

Prosecutors called "implausible" Brown's claim that he somehow identified Kolb and speculated that he was armed.

Prosecutors in their memo also cited Brown's checkered past. He joined St. Ann after leaving St. Louis police, where he was accused of leaving the scene of an accident without helping. Brown and his partner were following the vehicle, but lied about it, prosecutors said. The woman in the September 2016 crash was not seriously injured.