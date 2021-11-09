Feds want life term for East St. Louis man who killed Illinois state trooper

EAST ST. LOUIS — Federal prosecutors will ask for a sentence of life in prison Tuesday for the East St. Louis man who fatally shot Illinois State Police Trooper Nick Hopkins in 2019.
Christopher R. Grant, 47, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in East St. Louis in July to second-degree murder and gun and drug charges. He admitted fatally shooting Hopkins while a SWAT team was preparing to execute a search warrant at Grant's home on Aug. 23, 2019.
Grant had been selling marijuana and crack cocaine from his home, and police knew he had rifles and handguns inside because a confidential informer had made three drug purchases there.
Early on the morning of Aug. 23, a series of police vehicles arrived at Grant's home in the 1400 block of North 42nd Street. They were planning to use a truck to pull the heavy steel bars off Grant's door before they entered the home, and it was Hopkins' job to hook up the chains.
Grant, who was sleeping on the couch with a 9mm handgun, awoke to headlights shining in his front windows and footsteps on the porch, prosecutors said in court documents.
Grant got up and fired through his front door three times without checking to see if he was shooting at a police officer, a delivery driver or a customer, prosecutors said. He also did not hide, fire a warning shot, turn on a light, call out or look out a window, prosecutors said.
Grant's defense attorney has said Grant had been robbed before and thought he was being robbed again.
Hopkins was hit as he walked down the front steps, in the small portion of the side of his head that was exposed.
Police returned fire and threw flash bang diversion devices inside.
Hopkins was rushed to St. Louis University Hospital as Grant used a ladder to crawl up into the attic and down into the other side of the makeshift duplex in which he lived.
Forty-three minutes later, Grant and two others emerged from the other side of the duplex, claiming that the shooter was still inside.
That triggered a 14-hour standoff as police tried to get the shooter to exit the home. Police eventually used a camera-equipped robot to break through the front of the house and look inside.
In a sentencing memo, prosecutors said it was Grant's decision to sell drugs out of his home that put him in danger from robbers. Instead of quitting the business, he armed himself with pistols and assault rifles.
Prosecutors said that Grant grew up in a neighborhood that was "dangerous and riddled with drugs, guns, and violence," and then re-created that condition for a new generation of children. "He polluted his neighborhood with drugs and guns. He was the reason that children in his neighborhood weren’t allowed outside after school," the memo says.
Grant's sentencing memo is sealed from public view.
Hopkins, 33, was married and the father of three young children. He was the first Illinois State Police trooper shot and killed in 30 years.
Hopkins "was a charismatic and energetic man who possessed a 'larger than life' smile. He was outgoing, friendly, and left an impact on the people he met," prosecutors said in their memo.
His wife has since gone through with the in vitro fertilization that the couple planned and now has a fourth child, prosecutors said, "in a tragic effort to extend the last ember of his life."
Grant's neighbor, Al Stewart Jr., 21, was sentenced to four years and three months in prison last September after he pleaded guilty to a charge of being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm.
Grant, who has eight children, still faces state charges of first-degree murder and drug trafficking.