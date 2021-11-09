Feds want life term for East St. Louis man who killed Illinois state trooper

Grant's defense attorney has said Grant had been robbed before and thought he was being robbed again.

Hopkins was hit as he walked down the front steps, in the small portion of the side of his head that was exposed.

Police returned fire and threw flash bang diversion devices inside.

Hopkins was rushed to St. Louis University Hospital as Grant used a ladder to crawl up into the attic and down into the other side of the makeshift duplex in which he lived.

Forty-three minutes later, Grant and two others emerged from the other side of the duplex, claiming that the shooter was still inside.

That triggered a 14-hour standoff as police tried to get the shooter to exit the home. Police eventually used a camera-equipped robot to break through the front of the house and look inside.

In a sentencing memo, prosecutors said it was Grant's decision to sell drugs out of his home that put him in danger from robbers. Instead of quitting the business, he armed himself with pistols and assault rifles.