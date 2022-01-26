Feds want prison time for former Alorton cop who lied on timesheets

EAST ST. LOUIS — Federal prosecutors will ask for prison time Wednesday for a former Alorton police officer who ignored calls for help while he was at home, skipping work.

Ricky Perry, then 51, pleaded guilty last year to a charge of obtaining funds from Alorton by fraud. He admitted falsely claiming to be working for 4,000 hours over a roughly three-year period. He was paid about $60,000.

Perry was at home when two people were shot outside of an apartment complex on June 22, 2020. Perry was the only officer on duty. He was at home when dispatchers called him to reports alarms going off, or shots being fired, or someone with a weapon, wrote Assistant U.S. Attorney Luke Weissler in a sentencing memo.

Sometimes Perry would ignore the calls. Sometimes he would say he was responding but wouldn't leave his house, Weissler wrote.

"In doing so, Perry frequently left the people of Alorton – an impoverished town in a high crime area – without any police presence during overnight hours when they needed it the most. He also undermined the public’s trust in the good work of police officers who serve the Metro East with integrity and dedication," Weissler wrote.

Weissler's filing says he will ask for five months in prison and five months of home confinement at Perry's sentencing hearing Wednesday.

A sentencing memo filed by Perry's lawyer is sealed from public view.

Perry, a former homicide detective, began working as an Alorton police officer in August 2017. He began falsifying his time sheet within six months.

Confronted at home on April 21, 2021 by FBI agents, Perry initially claimed to have stopped by to use the bathroom, but did admit to being "home a lot" and said he was not going to lie about it, the FBI's report of the interview says. Perry also said the Alorton police chief had "spoken with Perry about going home on his shift," the report says.

The village of Alorton merged with the village of Cahokia and the city of Centreville this year, becoming the city of Cahokia Heights.

Another former Alorton officer, Jay A. Cobb, then 57, was accused in a federal indictment in October of fraudulently claiming 654 hours and $9,815 in pay. The indictment says that between January 2020, when Cobb was hired, and April of 2021, GPS records showed Cobb was "outside … Alorton without authority for personal reasons, usually at his residence in Cahokia."

Cobb has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to go to trial in March.

