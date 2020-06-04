Felony trials set to begin in Madison and Bond counties postponed through July

EDWARDSVILLE — Felony trials that were set to begin before Aug. 1 in Madison and Bond counties are postponed, according to an administrative order released Thursday by the Third Judicial Circuit of Illinois.
The suspension comes as the state slowly reopens amid the coronavirus pandemic. Civil jury and non-jury trials were suspended March 16, and other types of cases followed as COVID-19 counts increased in the region.
