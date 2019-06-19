FLORISSANT • Police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a woman working at a Five Below store off of North Highway 67 on Wednesday morning.
Police say that between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. the woman attempted to walk out of a back entrance of Five Below while preparing to open the store for the day. A man forced her back inside the rear of the store and physically and sexually assaulted her and then fled. The victim did not know the man.
The man is described as 6 feet tall, in his 30s and wearing a grey zipped hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, black gloves and a red bandana over his face. Police do not know in which direction the suspect went or if he fled on foot or in a vehicle.
Police are encouraging anyone with information about the assault, or anyone who was in the area at the time of the assault and might have seen someone matching the description given, to call the Florissant Police Department at 314-831-7000.