ST. LOUIS — Two heroin and fentanyl dealers used a jail guard's home to stash their drugs and guns, federal investigators said Wednesday.
Teneisha D. Moore, 26, a correctional officer at the St. Louis Medium Security Institution, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and one count of aiding and abetting the possession of firearms in furtherance of that drug trafficking crime.
The arrest followed a raid at her home earlier in the day that found fentanyl, heroin, marijuana, ecstasy and guns, federal prosecutors said. Moore was at home with her 4-year-old child.
That raid followed wiretapped conversations between Moore's cousins, Christopher Santel Moore, 33, and Marcus Jermaine Moore, 35, in which they discussed using her apartment as a "stash house" for guns and drugs, court documents say.
Christopher and Marcus Moore ran a car wash at 3840 Cote Brilliante Avenue as the base of their drug dealing, prosecutors claim. They supplied multiple lower-level dealers and are both members of violent gangs, they said.
Prosecutors said the investigation was part of a continuing look into drug dealing, overdose deaths, homicides and gun crimes connected to the Clinton-Peabody housing complex.
Police and agents of the FBI and Drug Enforcement Administration found a semi-automatic pistol and a rifle with a high-capacity, drum-style magazine in Moore's home in the 4600 block of Farlin Avenue in St. Louis, prosecutors said. They said they also found approximately four ounces of what they believe to be fentanyl mixed with heroin and more of the mixture in two balloons. Investigators also found 57 grams of suspected marijuana, suspected ecstasy and 15 grams of suspected heroin, prosecutors said.
A federal indictment of Moore's cousins and four others was also unsealed Wednesday, charging them with a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and heroin.