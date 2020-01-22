Fentanyl would be added to drug trafficking laws under Missouri proposal

Schroer said fentanyl trafficking is illegal under federal law, but not state law.

“The feds are the only option to deal with the traffickers,” he said.

Schroer called his measure “another tool in the toolbox for prosecutors to use.”

Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, wondered whether someone trafficking fentanyl would be deterred by the Legislature’s action.

“Did we come here to keep locking people up for long times?” Merideth asked.

Rep. Shamed Dogan, R-Ballwin, said he was concerned the amount of fentanyl described in the law would be used by prosecutors to sweep up drug users instead of traffickers.

“We’re here to talk about the amounts,” Dogan said. “We have to get this right.”

In 2018, 930 people in the St. Louis metro area died from drug overdoses, up from more than 700 in 2017, according to the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.