Fenton man charged with soliciting minors for sex
FENTON — A 75-year-old man was charged Wednesday with solicitation of child pornography and enticement of a minor after St. Louis County police said he approached boys this month in an effort to engage in sex.

Robert Payne, of Fenton, was being held Thursday at the St. Louis County jail.

Man charged with making advances on minors at Fenton City Park, police seeking more possible victims

Robert Payne was charged with enticement of a minor on March 10, 2021. Image courtesy of the St. Louis County Police Department

Authorities said they launched an investigation after receiving complaints from people at the Fenton City Park on Larkin Williams Road. Payne repeatedly attempted to engage with minors, county police said in a news release.

On March 8, an undercover officer posing as a minor was stationed at the basketball courts at the park. Payne approached the officer, who gave his age as 16, and Payne then attempted to solicit him for sex, authorities said.

Velda City police, Sunset Hills police and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office each have investigated Payne in the past.

