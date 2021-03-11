Fenton man charged with soliciting minors for sex

FENTON — A 75-year-old man was charged Wednesday with solicitation of child pornography and enticement of a minor after St. Louis County police said he approached boys this month in an effort to engage in sex.

Robert Payne, of Fenton, was being held Thursday at the St. Louis County jail.

Authorities said they launched an investigation after receiving complaints from people at the Fenton City Park on Larkin Williams Road. Payne repeatedly attempted to engage with minors, county police said in a news release.

On March 8, an undercover officer posing as a minor was stationed at the basketball courts at the park. Payne approached the officer, who gave his age as 16, and Payne then attempted to solicit him for sex, authorities said.

Velda City police, Sunset Hills police and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office each have investigated Payne in the past.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.