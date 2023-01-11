Fenton man convicted of lesser charge in Jefferson County crash that killed couple, infant

HILLSBORO — A Jefferson County jury convicted a Fenton man of involuntary manslaughter Wednesday in a 2021 crash that killed a young couple and their infant son.

David G. Thurby dropped his shoulders and stared straight ahead as the verdicts were read. He was led away in handcuffs and will be sentenced in about two months.

The jury deliberated five hours Wednesday before finding Thurby guilty of three counts of second-degree involuntary manslaughter, a lesser charge than what prosecutors sought.

Prosecutors had wanted Thurby convicted of DWI resulting in death, but the jury rejected that.

Second-degree involuntary manslaughter means causing death through criminal negligence, such as "not keeping a proper lookout" while driving. The heavier charge that was rejected by the jury included the element of intoxication.

With the lesser charge, Thurby could be sent to prison for up to 12 years. If the jury had opted for the DWI felony, Thurby's prison sentence might have been 45 years.

The April 13, 2021, crash on Highway 30 near Byrnes Mill Road killed Lacey K. Newton, 25, her fiancé Cordell S. Williams, 30, and their 4-month-old son. They lived in Bonne Terre.

Over the three days of testimony, the jury heard that the arresting trooper wrote multiple and conflicting police reports; that he stored Thurby's blood samples in a locker for two weeks because the patrol's refrigerator was full; and even that Thurby's name was missing from the blood vials.

"No name on the tube!" defense attorney Travis Noble told jurors in his closing argument Tuesday. "I almost fell over."

Thurby's manslaughter charges carry a punishment of up to four years in prison on each count — instead of 15 years on each count on the more severe charges that the jury turned aside.

After the verdict, Cecilia Williams, whose son and grandson died in the crash, said in an interview that she was glad Thurby was convicted and back in custody.

But she was upset Thurby escaped the DWI felony.

"Unfortunately, they put a rookie trooper on the case, and he messed up the handling of the blood," Williams said.

Thurby's relatives left the courthouse in Hillsboro without speaking to a reporter.

Even though his client was taken away in handcuffs, Noble said he considered it a win in a way because the DWI element wasn't a part of the verdict. Noble, a Clayton-based attorney, left the courthouse holding a cigar and wearing his go-to Tom Ford coat with fur collar.

"I'm disappointed obviously they found him guilty," Noble said, "But on the big scheme, when you look at this case, the fact that the (car's) black box said he was going 107 miles per hour, and he's running into the back of a mother, a father and 4-month-old and they burn to death ..."

"Winning the DWI part was huge," Noble said.

Jefferson County assistant prosecutor Thomas Hollingsworth did not talk to a reporter, saying he wasn't permitted to speak to the media. His boss, Prosecuting Attorney Trisha Stefanski, was unavailable.

Newton was driving a car that was hit from behind by Thurby's vehicle about 10 p.m. that April night. Both vehicles ran off the road and hit trees, police said. Newton’s car caught fire, and police first thought only two adults were dead. They later found the infant’s body inside the burned vehicle. Thurby suffered minor injuries.

In closing arguments Tuesday, prosecutor Hollingsworth told jurors that Thurby was "flying" down Highway 30 after spending hours in a tavern drinking. Thurby "failed to keep a lookout," Hollingsworth said, when he plowed into a car, killing three people in a fiery crash. Hollingsworth said Thurby's blood-alcohol level was 0.17%, more than twice the legal limit.

Evidence suggested that Thurby's car was traveling as fast as 107 mph in a 60 mph zone. Noble, the defense lawyer, said in his closing arguments that Newton had crystal meth and marijuana in her system and was driving as slowly as 17 mph, perhaps having just pulled onto the highway. Noble suggested that Newton failed to yield to Thurby.

Prosecutor Hollingsworth countered vehemently, saying that a driver who is properly watching out for cars in front of him could go around a slower-moving car.

"He wants you to blame Lacey," Hollingsworth added. "She's not the one who caused that crash. Without Thurby, there ain't no crash."

As Noble focused on what he saw as mishandling of Thurby's blood samples, prosecutor Hollingsworth told jurors they had witnessed a "masterful performance" by a "fast-talking" defense attorney. Hollingsworth said Noble's questioning of the arresting Missouri Highway Patrol trooper on Friday turned the trooper "to jelly."

"But performance," Hollingsworth said, "is not evidence."

The trooper had made mistakes, the prosecutor conceded, and "this case was a perfect storm of strange things happening."

"But he also did his job," Hollingsworth said of the trooper. The trooper arrested Thurby, noting that Thurby smelled of liquor and that his eyes were watery and bloodshot, and the trooper obtained a search warrant for Thurby's blood sample.

Thurby, 27, of the 400 block of Courtney Estates Drive, did not testify at trial. He works as a laborer rehabbing homes, Noble said.

More than 50 spectators filled the courtroom, seemingly split between the victims' supporters and Thurby's friends and family. Some in Thurby's camp cried after the verdicts were read.

Williams, the grandmother of the couple’s two surviving sons, has asked the Missouri Legislature to enact a bill called "Bentley’s Law," which would require drunken drivers to pay child support if they kill the parents of a minor.

Jefferson County Circuit Judge Vic Melenbrink said sentencing would be sometime in March though a date hasn't been set.