Fenton man drowns at Truman Lake

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. — A Fenton man drowned Monday at Truman Lake, the Missouri Highway Patrol reported.
Arthur Hey, 80, was in a bass boat operated by his wife, Martha A. Hey, 75, of Fenton, when he stood up in the boat and for an unknown reason fell overboard, the patrol said. Rescue attempts were unsuccessful. Hey was found a short time later and pronounced dead at the lake.
