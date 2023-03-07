HILLSBORO — A Fenton man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison for a fiery 2021 crash that killed a young couple and their infant son.

Jefferson County Circuit Judge Vic Melenbrink handed down the sentence to David G. Thurby in a packed courtroom.

Thurby, 28, was convicted in January of three counts of second-degree involuntary manslaughter. Melenbrink could have sent Thurby to prison for up to 12 years.

The April 13, 2021, crash on Highway 30 near Byrnes Mill Road killed Lacey K. Newton, 25, her fiancé, Cordell S. Williams, 30, and their 4-month-old son, Cordell Shawn Michael Williams. They lived in Bonne Terre.

During an emotional, hour-long hearing Tuesday, the judge heard from relatives of Thurby and the victims. Thurby's family said he was a generous man who made a horrible mistake. Relatives of the three who died recounted the ruined lives left behind.

One victim-impact statement came from Cecilia Williams, the mother of Cordell and the grandmother of baby Cordell Jr. She is left to raise the two sons of Netwon and Williams who were not in the vehicle that night. The boys are ages 4 and 5.

Williams said her grandsons ask questions daily about their parents and baby brother, such as "Will my brother grow up in heaven or stay a baby?" and "Can I hold them?"

"They say this," Williams said, "as they hold the urns and they hear the rattling of the ashes and bones."

After the judge handed down the eight-year sentence, Williams told a reporter: "I'm glad he got something."

Byrnes Mill police Sgt. Cody Umfress, who happened upon the crash site and tried to rescue the family, testified at sentencing too. Umfress had only been on the job four months, and it was the first time he'd worked a fatal crash. The victims' car was on fire and he couldn't get them out.

"The sights, sounds and smells will always haunt me," Umfress said, who added that his parents and brother died in a vehicle crash caused by an impaired driver many years ago.

Among those who spoke on Thurby's behalf was Grant Boyd, a lawyer who used to coach Thurby's hockey team. Boyd said Thurby felt shame for what happened and is in a "mental prison." Thurby, who did not testify at trial, made a brief statement in court Tuesday to apologize to his family and the victim's family.

Thurby, of the 400 block of Courtney Estates Drive, worked in concrete and as a laborer rehabbing homes.

On the night of the crash, Newton was driving a car, Williams was in the passenger seat and the baby was in an infant car seat in the back. Newton's car was hit from behind by Thurby’s vehicle. Both vehicles ran off the road and hit trees, police said. Prosecutors said Thurby’s blood-alcohol level was 0.17%, more than twice the legal limit. Evidence suggested Thurby’s car was traveling as fast as 107 mph in a 60 mph zone.

Prosecutors had wanted Thurby convicted of a more serious charge: DWI, causing death. But the jury in January rejected that. Second-degree involuntary manslaughter means causing death through criminal negligence, such as “not keeping a proper lookout” while driving. The jury rejected the more serious charge that included the element of intoxication. If the jury had opted for the DWI felony, Thurby’s prison sentence could have been up to 45 years.

At trial, the jury heard that the arresting trooper wrote multiple and conflicting police reports; that he stored Thurby’s blood samples in a locker for two weeks because the patrol’s refrigerator was full; and even that Thurby’s name was missing from the blood vials.

The defense attorney considered the conviction on the lesser charge a partial win. But Jefferson County assistant prosecutor Thomas Hollingsworth indicated in court Tuesday that he was still reeling that the jury found Thurby guilty of three Class E felonies, the lowest grade felony in Missouri. Hollingsworth told the judge, "I failed to achieve justice in this case."

The maximum prison sentence on each count was four years. Melenbrink chose to sentence Thurby to four years on two of the charges to run consecutively, for a total of eight years, and four years on the third charge to run concurrently.